Two found dead in home following fire in Lambton County
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 30, 2017 5:35AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 30, 2017 11:34AM EST
Two bodies have been discovered at a house fire in Dawn-Euphemia Township in southwest Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police were called to the residence early Sunday morning.
Police say the identities of those inside have not been confirmed.
The OPP is securing the residence for the Fire Marshall's Office, but it's to early to know the cause.
Dawn-Euphemia Township is located in Lambton County near Chatham-Kent.
