Two escape Limberlost fire that's under investigation
The OFM has been called in to investigate a fire at 1481 Limberlost Road.
CTV London
Published Sunday, September 24, 2017 3:53PM EDT
The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating a blaze that broke out Sunday morning at a townhouse unit on Limberlost Road.
Firefighters and ambulance were called to 1481 Limberlost Road around 11:30 a.m.
A fire official said two people were in the unit at the time of the blaze but were able to escape.
The fire alarm was working in the unit.