Featured
Two ATV drivers sent to hospital after head-on crash
CTV London
Published Tuesday, May 2, 2017 11:15AM EDT
A Brantford man suffered serious injuries when the ATV he was driving collided head-on with another ATV.
It happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, at a property on Cockshutt Road near the community of Waterford, south of Brantford.
According to Norfolk County OPP, the collision occurred at the back of a private property.
A 29-year-old Brantford man who was driving one of the vehicles was seriously hurt, but is expected to survive.
The 30-year-old Norfolk County man driving the other ATV was taken to hospital for observation.
