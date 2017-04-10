

CTV London





An early morning traffic stop in St. Thomas has led to two arrests and a large amount of drugs seized.

St. Thomas police were conducting traffic stops on Highbury Ave. early in the morning on Monday.

Around 6:20 a.m. officers stopped a car as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Police say they found about 30 grams of crystal meth, 57 grams of cocaine and a large portion of fentanyl powder, hydromorphone, and morphine.

Two people from St. Thomas, a 24-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man both face six counts of possession of narcotics and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police also raided a north end home where about $2,000 worth of similar drugs were seized.

Police netted nearly $8,000 worth of drugs, cash and a vehicle.

The two accused were held pending a bail hearing.