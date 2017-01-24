

The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump has signed executive actions to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines.

Former president Barack Obama stopped the proposed Keystone XL pipeline in late 2015, declaring it would have undercut U.S. efforts to clinch a global climate change deal that was a centrepiece of his environmental legacy.

The pipeline would have carried almost one-quarter of Canada's oil exports to U.S. refineries in the Gulf Coast. The U.S. government needed to approve the pipeline because it crossed the border.

