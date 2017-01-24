Featured
Trump signs order advancing Keystone XL, Dakota Access oil pipelines
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 10:53AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 11:40AM EST
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump has signed executive actions to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines.
Former president Barack Obama stopped the proposed Keystone XL pipeline in late 2015, declaring it would have undercut U.S. efforts to clinch a global climate change deal that was a centrepiece of his environmental legacy.
The pipeline would have carried almost one-quarter of Canada's oil exports to U.S. refineries in the Gulf Coast. The U.S. government needed to approve the pipeline because it crossed the border.
More to come...
Photos
A yard in Gascoyne, ND., which has hundreds of kilometres of pipes stacked inside it that are supposed to go into the Keystone XL pipeline, should it ever be approved are shown shown on Wednesday April 22, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Panetta
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
London Weather Change city
2 °COvercastMore London and area weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10