The prime minister will be visiting the Forest City Wednesday.

Justin Trudeau will stop by the 3M facility on Oxford Street East at 5 p.m.

According to the PMO's office, it is a photo opportunity only.

Trudeau will spend the morning in Ottawa at the National Caucus meeting and attend Question Period in the House at 2 p.m.

