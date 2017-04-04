Featured
Trudeau to visit London Wednesday
In this March 10, 2017 file photo, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference in Houston, Texas. (Sean Kilpatrick / CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, April 4, 2017 5:30PM EDT
The prime minister will be visiting the Forest City Wednesday.
Justin Trudeau will stop by the 3M facility on Oxford Street East at 5 p.m.
According to the PMO's office, it is a photo opportunity only.
Trudeau will spend the morning in Ottawa at the National Caucus meeting and attend Question Period in the House at 2 p.m.
CTV News will attend and have more Wednesday night at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.
