Trudeau coming to region on Friday
Justin Trudeau - July 2017
CTV London
Published Thursday, August 24, 2017 5:56PM EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Huron County as well as Perth County Friday.
Trudeau will help pack backpacks at the Salvation Army in Goderich at 11:30 a.m. before heading to Stratford for a stop at the Stratford Festival.
There are no announcements planned as part of Trudeau’s tour through the area.
