

CTV London





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Huron County as well as Perth County Friday.

Trudeau will help pack backpacks at the Salvation Army in Goderich at 11:30 a.m. before heading to Stratford for a stop at the Stratford Festival.

There are no announcements planned as part of Trudeau’s tour through the area.

We’ll have coverage from both Goderich and Stratford Friday on our 6 p.m. newscast.