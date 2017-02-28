Featured
Trucker refuses to stop for police, charged with impaired driving
Published Tuesday, February 28, 2017 6:45PM EST
The 401 in London was briefly closed to traffic Tuesday after a transport truck driver refused to stop for police.
Around 12:30 p.m., police received a complaint about an erratic truck driver on the 401 near Dutton.
Elgin OPP found the truck in question and tried to stop it but the driver failed to pull over and kept driving toward London.
The vehicle was seen moving from rumble strip to rumble strip.
Officers were able to set up a moving containment and stopped the truck near the Colonel Talbot exit.
The driver was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.
Further charges are possible.
No one was injured.
