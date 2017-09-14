

CTV London





A 36-year-old truck driver is facing impaired driving charges after a collision between two tractor trailers on Highway 401 in Oxford County.

Oxford County OPP were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 eastbound just west of Oxford Road 29 in Blandford-Blenheim Township on Wednesday just after 8:30 p.m.

Police say a tractor trailer travelling eastbound in the third lane (shoulder lane), abruptly slowed down and was rear-ended by a second tractor trailer also travelling eastbound.

The driver of the second transport truck was trapped and was removed with assistance of the Blandford-Blenheim Township Fire Department.

A Chevy car travelling eastbound at the same time, stuck some of the flying debris from the initial collision and required to be towed from the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.

A diesel fuel spill of approximately 200 litres was contained and the Ministry of Environment was contacted.

The driver of the second transport truck which struck the rear of the other trailer, was transported by Oxford County Paramedics to area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Through investigation, the 36-year-old Brampton driver of the lead transport truck was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while ability impaired causing bodily harm, failing to provide breath sample, driving while under suspension.

Highway 401 eastbound in the area was reduced to one lane for over three hours until emergency crews were able to clean up the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.