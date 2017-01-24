Featured
Truck from fatal Cambridge hit-and-run may be from London area
Police are seeking a white truck similar to the Ford F-250 pictured here in connection with their investigation into a fatal hit-and-run crash in Cambridge. (Waterloo Regional Police)
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017
A pickup truck involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian in Cambridge two months ago may be from London or a near-by community, according to police.
No arrests have been made in connection with the Nov. 26 hit-and-run crash that killed Paul Lalonde.
Waterloo Regional Police have said that he was hit by two vehicles while crossing Cedar Street near the Westgate Plaza.
One of those vehicles stayed at the scene, while the other was a white, full-sized Ford pickup truck that took off.
Police say they want to hear from anyone who might know the identity of the truck’s driver, or have information about the truck – which is believed to have suffered damage to its driver’s side headlight and mirror due to the collision.
Specifically, the truck is described as being a white Ford with a white cap on its back. It could be a 2000, 2001 or 2002 Ford Excursion, or a Ford F-250, F-350 or F-550 super duty truck from the model years 1999 through 2001.
Contact police if you have any information.
