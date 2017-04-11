Featured
Tricycles stolen and tossed in river; 2 charged
Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017 3:00PM EDT
Two teenagers are facing charges after allegedly stealing tricycles from an elementary school and riding them around downtown Fergus.
The tricycles, which police described as being of “commercial quality”, were stolen from James McQueen Public School in late March.
Wellington County OPP learned of the theft last week. They also learned that kids had been seen riding the tricycles in downtown Fergus and throwing them into the Grand River.
A 17 year old and a 13 year old are now facing charges of theft and mischief.
