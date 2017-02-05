

The Canadian Press





Tributes to a Toronto filmmaker and Western graduate who died while diving in the Florida Keys have been pouring in.

Rob Stewart, who gained international fame for his 2006 documentary "Sharkwater," went missing on Tuesday, and his body was found Friday.

He was 37.

Online, Toronto mayor John Tory and environmental activist Paul Watson both offered condolences to Stewart's family.

Watson called Stewart a "courageous and talented man of passion."

On his Instagram account, Watson posted a statement offering condolences to the filmmaker's family.

"He accomplished so much in his 37 years," Watson wrote. "We will miss him and we intend to honour his life by working to protect and defend the sharks that he loved so much."

"He knew the risks involved with his work and told me once that sharks were the least of those risks," he added.