Another transport truck in Sarnia caused problems on the roads there.

Police have charged a 61-year-old man with failing to comply with the condition of a permit and having a wide load after his truck was striking branches and traffic lights on Exmouth Street Thursday.

Police also say the wide load on the truck was interfering with other traffic.

The trucking company was also charged with permitting an over height and over width load, failing to comply with condition of permit.

Within the last week in Sarnia there have been two transports crashes on the 402, one claimed the life of a driver.