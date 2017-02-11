

CTV London





A crash involving two transport trucks Saturday morning has closed a section of Highway 401 westbound.

Police shut down the 401 between Cedar Creek Road and Drumbo Road in Oxford County while emergency crews cleaned up the wreckage. Police say one truck jackknifed, and a second truck smashed into the trailer of the jackknifed truck.

There’s no word yet on how serious the injuries are, though OPP say the collision does not appear to be life threatening.

A detour remains in effect. The highway is expected to re-open Saturday afternoon.