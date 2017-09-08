

CTV London





A councillor for the Town of South Bruce Peninsula has been charged with assault.

OPP say on Wedneday at 11:30 a.m., they were called to investigate an alleged assault from the night before on George Street.

As a result of the investigation, OPP arrested 67-year old Craig Gammie of South Bruce Peninsula. He was charged with assault and breach of trust by a public officer.

Gammie was held for a bail hearing scheduled Friday.

Police say a 55-year old male from South Bruce Peninsula suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Gammie told CTV News the allegations are false. "I fully expect to be exonerated," he said.