Toronto Argos win come-from behind, snow-filled Grey Cup
Toronto Argonauts kicker Lirim Hajrullahu (70) celebrates his field goal with backup quarterback Cody Fajardo (17) during second half CFL football action in the 105th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 26, 2017 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 27, 2017 6:25AM EST
The Toronto Argonauts are celebrating a stunning come-from-behind 27-24 win over the Calgary Stampeders on a snowy Sunday night in Ottawa to take the 105th Grey Cup.
A parade is planned in Toronto on Tuesday.
Snow shovels, a dog sled and Mounties in red serge helped make the 105th Grey Cup a quintessential Canadian spectacle.
Shania Twain performed three songs during the half-time show.
In a friendly wager before the game, Ontario's Kathleen Wynne and Alberta's Rachel Notley agreed that the premier whose team lost would wear the other team's jersey on a run.
Toronto Mayor John Tory and Calgary's Naheed Nenshi also made a wager, with the loser having to contribute five dollars for each point scored by the winning team to a food bank in the winning city.