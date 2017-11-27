

The Canadian Press





The Toronto Argonauts are celebrating a stunning come-from-behind 27-24 win over the Calgary Stampeders on a snowy Sunday night in Ottawa to take the 105th Grey Cup.

A parade is planned in Toronto on Tuesday.

Snow shovels, a dog sled and Mounties in red serge helped make the 105th Grey Cup a quintessential Canadian spectacle.

Shania Twain performed three songs during the half-time show.

In a friendly wager before the game, Ontario's Kathleen Wynne and Alberta's Rachel Notley agreed that the premier whose team lost would wear the other team's jersey on a run.

Toronto Mayor John Tory and Calgary's Naheed Nenshi also made a wager, with the loser having to contribute five dollars for each point scored by the winning team to a food bank in the winning city.