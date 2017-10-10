

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- FLYGTA Airlines says it will soon fly daily to three new Ontario destinations out of Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport, including London.

The Canadian airline says travellers will be able to fly with them from Toronto to Barrie's Lake Simcoe Regional Airport and Region of Waterloo International Airport in Kitchener-Waterloo starting Nov. 6.

The company says flights to London International Airport in London will commence in December.

FLYGTA has been offering eight daily flights to Niagara-on-the-Lake's Niagara District Airport since Sept. 2016.

Flights to Kitchener-Waterloo and Barrie will cost $129 each, including taxes and fees, and seat eight passengers, according to the company's website.

The company also operates charter flights, aerial tours of Toronto and getaways to Niagara wineries.