Tories question Province's radio ads on hydro bills
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 18, 2017 1:01PM EDT
The Conservatives want a price tag on radio ads the provincial government bought to talk about its plans to cut hydro bills.
Opposition leader Patrick Brown says he's concerned the governing Liberals are using taxpayer dollars to try to boost their standing among voters.
He wants the government to reveal how much it paid for the radio spots.
Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk said Friday that the ads could be considered partisan.
