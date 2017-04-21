Featured
Tilbury man wins $26 million in Lotto Max
Mike Montminy of Tilbury collects his $26-million cheque in Toronto. (Courtesy OLG)
CTV London
Published Friday, April 21, 2017 3:39PM EDT
A Tilbury man is $26-million richer.
Mike Montminy won the Lotto Max jackpot worth $26,037,102.70 from the Feb. 17, 2017 draw.
Montminy received his big cheque Friday at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
He was at the Prize Centre with his wife who is also celebrating her birthday Friday.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.