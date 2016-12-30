

Police are looking for the driver of one of two vehicles involved in a serious collision near Caledonia.

Haldimand County OPP say the collision occurred around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, on Sixth Line near Highway 6, and involved an SUV and a car.

Three people in the car were taken to hospital for treatment. Police say two of them were seriously hurt, while the third suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the SUV allegedly ran away from the crash site before police arrived.

OPP say the SUV had been reported stolen from the Toronto area earlier in the day.