OPP shut down a stretch of Highway 6 in the Bruce Peninsula following a crash that killed three people and seriously injured four others.

It happened Saturday night around 8 p.m., south of Tobermory.

Police closed the highway in both directions at Miller Lake after the head-on collision between two vehicles No. 6 between Lindsay Road 30 and Miller Lake Road in Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Bruce Peninsula OPP continue to investigation the collision with the assistance of the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation Unit.

OPP say the investigation is in the early stages and they are notifying next of kin of those killed.