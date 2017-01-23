

Three speeding drivers were charged with stunt driving along the same road near Belmont.

Elgin OPP say last Wednesday, the drivers were clocked along Belmont Road between Truman Line and the Town of Belmont going in excess of 130 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre zone.

They say all three vehicles were stopped after passing a group of vehicles going southbound.

The three drivers had their vehicles impounded for seven days and their driver’s licences suspended for the same length of time.

An 18-year-old from Dutton, 43-year-old and 33-year-old, both from St. Thomas, were all charged.