Three London men are facing drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop in Strathroy early Monday morning.

Around 1 a.m., police received a call to attend a disturbance at a north end apartment complex.

Officers pulled over a vehicle in relation to the 9-1-1 calls.

Police seized cocaine, methamphetamine as well as a replica firearm, Canadian currency and a series of other weapons.

Three London men were arrested and will appear in court for a bail hearing.