Three London men facing drug charges following traffic stop
CTV London
Published Monday, January 30, 2017 12:01PM EST
Three London men are facing drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop in Strathroy early Monday morning.
Around 1 a.m., police received a call to attend a disturbance at a north end apartment complex.
Officers pulled over a vehicle in relation to the 9-1-1 calls.
Police seized cocaine, methamphetamine as well as a replica firearm, Canadian currency and a series of other weapons.
Three London men were arrested and will appear in court for a bail hearing.
