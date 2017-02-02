

CTV London





Three London men are facing various drug charges following a pair of raids.

On Tuesday, police executed search warrants at homes on Talbot Street and Grenfell Drive.

The following items were seized by police:

174 grams of Cocaine, value: $17,400

8 grams of MDMA, value: $160

75 grams of Marihuana, value: $750

118 THC Gummies, value: $1180

Two vehicles $20,000

Cocaine Press $200

Five Digital Weigh Scales

Five cellular phones

Currency: $1778

Three men ranging in age from 19 to 33 are facing trafficking charges.