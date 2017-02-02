Featured
Three London men charged following drug raids
Cocaine
CTV London
Published Thursday, February 2, 2017 1:46PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 2, 2017 1:49PM EST
Three London men are facing various drug charges following a pair of raids.
On Tuesday, police executed search warrants at homes on Talbot Street and Grenfell Drive.
The following items were seized by police:
- 174 grams of Cocaine, value: $17,400
- 8 grams of MDMA, value: $160
- 75 grams of Marihuana, value: $750
- 118 THC Gummies, value: $1180
- Two vehicles $20,000
- Cocaine Press $200
- Five Digital Weigh Scales
- Five cellular phones
- Currency: $1778
Three men ranging in age from 19 to 33 are facing trafficking charges.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.