Three London men are facing various drug charges following a pair of raids.

On Tuesday, police executed search warrants at homes on Talbot Street and Grenfell Drive.

The following items were seized by police:

  • 174 grams of Cocaine, value: $17,400
  • 8 grams of MDMA, value: $160
  • 75 grams of Marihuana, value: $750
  • 118 THC Gummies, value: $1180
  • Two vehicles $20,000
  • Cocaine Press $200
  • Five Digital Weigh Scales
  • Five cellular phones
  • Currency: $1778

Three men ranging in age from 19 to 33 are facing trafficking charges.