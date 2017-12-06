

CTV London





Two Londoners have reason to celebrate after winning the top prize with the Instant 25x Winner Wonderland.

Susan Lang and Frances Brady of London won the top prize of $100,000.

They purchased the winning ticket at Jalna Variety.

Meanwhile an Appin man is $100,000 richer after winning Encore.

Donald Cooney won during the October 28th draw.

Cooney also won an additional $12 with other plays on the same ticket, bringing his total to $100,012.