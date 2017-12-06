Two Londoners have reason to celebrate after winning the top prize with the Instant 25x Winner Wonderland.

Susan Lang and Frances Brady of London won the top prize of $100,000.

They purchased the winning ticket at Jalna Variety.

Meanwhile an Appin man is $100,000 richer after winning Encore.

Donald Cooney won during the October 28th draw.

Cooney also won an additional $12 with other plays on the same ticket, bringing his total to $100,012.