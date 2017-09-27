

Three people are charged in connection with the death of Dustin Monture, seven months after he was shot in the head.

The 27-year-old Six Nations man died in hospital the day after being found on the lawn of a home on Tuscarora Road in February.

He was airlifted to a Hamilton-area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators from OPP and Six Nations police have charged 39-year-old Aaron Martin, 40-year-old Sharon Hill and 37-year-old Jeffrey Lee Martin, all of Six Nations of the Grand River Territory with accessory after the fact to murder

"The Six Nations community are continuing to provide information surrounding the death of Dustin Monture. ...We are aware that other members in our community have direct knowledge of this homicide," said Chief Glenn Lickers of Six Nations Police Service

"I am urging them to contact the police and come forward. As a community, we owe it to Dustin's family. Let's help bring some resolution to this family that was struck by an unthinkable tragedy."