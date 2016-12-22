Featured
Thousands of Londoners to have a merry Christmas thanks to Salvation Army
CTV London
Published Thursday, December 22, 2016 2:05PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 22, 2016 2:07PM EST
Thousands of kids and families will have a brighter Christmas this year, thanks to the generosity of Londoners and the work of the Salvation Army.
This year, the Hamper Program was provided full meal hampers to 5117 families and 6663 kids received a bag of toys.
In 2015, 5683 food hampers and 6661 bags of toys were distributed.
“As we faced critical shortages and asked for help, Londoners came through over and over again,” said Sheryl Rooth, Program & Volunteer Coordinator with Community and Family Services in a news release.
"Families went home with everything they needed to have a Merry Christmas and the smiles and blessings were abundant.”
The Salvation Army is continuing to help families in need on a case by case basis up until Christmas Eve.
Donations can be made at any kettle in shopping centres across the city.
