While the cold weather might tempt you to leave your vehicle running to do a quick errand, Woodstock police say you’re easy prey for thieves.

The warning comes after two vehicles left running at the same parking lot were stolen Thursday and Friday mornings.

One was taken at 5:11 a.m. and the other at 6:30 a.m.

Police say it happened at a lot in the Huron and Dundas Street area. Keys were left in the ignition and the doors weren’t lock. Officers were able to arrest and charge someone in this case.

Police remind the public that a bylaw in the city prohibits, with certain exceptions, people from causing or permitting a vehicle to idle for more than five consecutive minutes.