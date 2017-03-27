

CTV London





Vehicle thefts are skyrocketing in the city in 2017.

London police say since January 1, there has been a significant increase in thefts of vehicles across the city.

Between January 1 and March 26, there were 306 vehicles stolen compared with 152 for the same period in 2016.

A significant percentage of these vehicles are GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks, police say.

For the same time period, there were 73 of these vehicle models stolen in 2017 compared with 16 in 2016. Although most Sierra and Silverado model years have been targeted, the majority of vehicles stolen are in the range of 2000-2006, which may be related to the vehicle security features, according to police.

Police offer these tips to prevent thefts:

• Where available, park your vehicle in your garage or in a well-lit, open place

• Use a steering wheel locking device

• Install an alarm