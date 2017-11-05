

CTV London





The Trews and Dean Brody were the surprise musical guests at a charity event Saturday night.

The annual Country Classic Auction, which supports the London Health Sciences Centre, keeps the identity of the performers a secret until they appear on stage.

Past artists included Barenaked Ladies, Blue Rodeo, Tom Cochrane with Red Rider, Great Big Sea, Serena Ryder, Burton Cummings and Walk Off The Earth.

The Trews played hits such as “Highway of Heroes” and “Not Ready to Go” for the 1,150 guests.

The event, which has been running for 30 years, also included a gourmet BBQ dinner and a live auction and silent auction.

It has has raised more than $10 million for LHSC, with about $500,000 raised this year.