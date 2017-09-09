

CTV London





The Sarnia Police Service is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Police say 15 year old Alissio Tersigni is from the Sarnia area and has been missing since around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Tersigni is described as white, 5’ 8” with a medium build. He is about 140 pounds with medium length brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, pink sweater, grey track pants and grey sneakers.

Sarnia Police are asking anyone with information about Tersigni’s whereabouts to call 519-344-8861 extension 5200