The Sarnia Police Service seek missing teen
CTV London
Published Saturday, September 9, 2017 11:59AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 9, 2017 5:12PM EDT
The Sarnia Police Service is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
Police say 15 year old Alissio Tersigni is from the Sarnia area and has been missing since around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Tersigni is described as white, 5’ 8” with a medium build. He is about 140 pounds with medium length brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, pink sweater, grey track pants and grey sneakers.
Sarnia Police are asking anyone with information about Tersigni’s whereabouts to call 519-344-8861 extension 5200