

Eric Taschner , CTV London





Chatham-Kent police have charged a 45-year-old Thamesville man after an alleged arson which caused $125,000 damage.

Police say emergency crews responded to a structure fire in the 23,000 block of Dew Drop Line late on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the homeowner was earlier seen driving away from the property as smoke was billowing out of the windows.

The man was found sometime later and he has since been charged with arson.