Thames Valley Children's Centre getting $399K from province
The Thames Valley Children's Centre is getting $399,600 in facility upgrades and repair projects in London, Ont., on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (Natalie Quinlan / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 10:51AM EST
The Thames Valley Children's Centre is getting $399,600 in facility upgrades and repair projects.
CEO Dr. John LaPorta says part of that money will go toward repairing the building’s 20-year-old cooling system.
The province is investing $3.8 million in more than 140 facility upgrades and repair projects through the Partner Facility Renewal funding.
