Featured
Terry Fox Run raises over $92K in London
Terry Fox Run (file)
CTV London
Published Monday, September 18, 2017 12:14PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 18, 2017 2:24PM EDT
Aided by beautiful weather, hundreds of people raised over $92,000 for the 2017 Terry Fox Run in London on Sunday.
That figure is expected to increase as matching donations and late pledges continue to come in.
Close to 1100 people turned out for the annual event in Springbank Garden.
According to organizers, 82 cents from every dollar raised to go directly to cancer research.
Meanwhile, Wingham's Terry Fox Run had 202 participants and raised $23,147.