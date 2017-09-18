

CTV London





Aided by beautiful weather, hundreds of people raised over $92,000 for the 2017 Terry Fox Run in London on Sunday.

That figure is expected to increase as matching donations and late pledges continue to come in.

Close to 1100 people turned out for the annual event in Springbank Garden.

According to organizers, 82 cents from every dollar raised to go directly to cancer research.

Meanwhile, Wingham's Terry Fox Run had 202 participants and raised $23,147.