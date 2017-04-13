Featured
Tentative deal reached with LPFFA
Daryl Newcombe, CTV London
Published Thursday, April 13, 2017 8:33AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 13, 2017 6:48PM EDT
A tentative deal reached last night between the London Professional Firefighters Association and City Hall could end a contract dispute and arbitration that has dragged on for more than 6 years.
Arbitration hearings scheduled for yesterday and today were abruptly cancelled leading to speculation that negotiations had resumed.
Sources tell CTV News that late last night a tentative deal was reached to end the longest firefighter arbitration hearing in Canadian history.
Last year, the union estimated that the hearing had cost them more than $1 million dollars, and likely cost City Hall even more.
London firefighters have been without a contract since 2010.
City Hall had been seeking to end wage parity with London Police and have the ability to outsource dispatchers.
Terms of the tentative deal remain under wraps until a ratification vote is held by the LPFFA next week. If ratified, City Council would then hold a special meeting to consider approving the contract.
Former City Manager Art Zuidema had been widely criticized for his handling of several labour disputes with public sector unions.
He was replaced in February by Martin Hayward.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Some of the highlights from Thursday's suite of Liberal pot-legalization bills
- Environment Canada says 150 km winds damaged barn
- Police arrest two youths after school sprayed with hateful messages
- Ontario to table first balanced budget since the recession on April 27
- Tentative deal reached with LPFFA