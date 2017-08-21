Featured
Teen suffers minor smoke inhalation in house fire
CTV London
Published Monday, August 21, 2017 12:33PM EDT
Middlesex OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshaal are investigating a suspicious house fire on Lower Chippewa Road.
The Chippewas Fire Departments along with paramedics responded to the fire around 3:15 p.m. Saturday after a single family home became engulfed in flames.
A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor smoke inhalation.
The fire has been deemed suspicious and the cause remains under investigation.
A damage estimate has not been released.