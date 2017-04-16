

CTV London





A 16-year-old boy has succumbed to his injuries he suffered following a single vehicle crash west of London.

Middlesex OPP say officers were called to Coldstream Road between Gold Creek Drive and Lamont Drive around 4:23 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

A white Subaru travelling northwest on Coldstream had struck a tree, ejecting the teen driver. The car then caught fire.

He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Cameron Ferguson, 16, of Middlesex Centre.

The road was closed until almost midnight for the investigation.