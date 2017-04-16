Featured
Teen succumbs to injuries suffered in single vehicle crash
A teen suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle collision with a tree on Coldstream Road on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Kellen Winslow / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Sunday, April 16, 2017 5:38PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 17, 2017 5:21PM EDT
A 16-year-old boy has succumbed to his injuries he suffered following a single vehicle crash west of London.
Middlesex OPP say officers were called to Coldstream Road between Gold Creek Drive and Lamont Drive around 4:23 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
A white Subaru travelling northwest on Coldstream had struck a tree, ejecting the teen driver. The car then caught fire.
He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.
The victim has been identified as Cameron Ferguson, 16, of Middlesex Centre.
The road was closed until almost midnight for the investigation.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.