

CTV London





A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after being ejected from the vehicle he was driving during a crash west of London.

Middlesex OPP say officers were called to Coldstream Road between Gold Creek Drive and Lamont Drive around 4:23 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

A white Subaru travelling northwest on Coldstream had struck a tree, ejecting the teen driver. The car then caught fire. Photos from the scene show very little of the vehicle left intact.

The teen driver was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigators was on the scene to try and determine what may have lead to the collision.

As a result, Coldstream Road was closed between Gold Creek Drive and Lamont Drive.