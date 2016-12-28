Featured
Teen critical after horse and buggy crash on Christmas
Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016 2:19PM EST
A teenager is in critical condition following a crash on Christmas involving a horse and buggy.
Perth OPP say a car collided with the buggy around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday at Perth Road 131 and Line 61 near Milverton.
All four occupants of the horse-drawn buggy were transported to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment. Passengers in the car were uninjured.
Police say a 17-year-old is in critical but stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is requested to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
