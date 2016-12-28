

CTV London





A teenager is in critical condition following a crash on Christmas involving a horse and buggy.

Perth OPP say a car collided with the buggy around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday at Perth Road 131 and Line 61 near Milverton.

All four occupants of the horse-drawn buggy were transported to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment. Passengers in the car were uninjured.

Police say a 17-year-old is in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is requested to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).