Teen charged with DUI 10 days after getting G1 License

One Owen Sound teen didn’t get to enjoy having a license for very long.

A 16-year-old male is facing several charges after allegedly driving his grandparent’s vehicle without their consent while under the influence of alcohol.

According to police the teen had only had his G1 license for a total of ten days.

The youth is facing charges including driving under the influence, taking a vehicle without consent, and two counts of failing to comply with probation orders.

His license has been initially suspended for 90 days.