

CTV London





TD Bank Group is investing $1 million into data analytics teaching and research in Western’s Faculty of Science.

Data analytics is the science of extracting meaning from large volumes of complex information.

The TD Bank Group’s $1 million gift will enable Western to expand its capabilities by:

• Establishing a new physical space on campus – the TD Analytics Hub — where collaborative research and problem-solving will take place;

• Creating the TD Professorship in Data Analytics – a position that will shape the Master of Data Analytics and Data Science program to prepare students for industry needs in data research;

• Creating four annual TD Women in Data Analytics Bursaries, designed to encourage greater gender equity and provide meaningful financial support to women entering this discipline; and

• Supporting a year-end competition, judged by industry experts, for Master of Data Analytics students to present key learnings from their internships.

“This is a substantial investment from an outstanding, long-term philanthropic partner,” said Western President Amit Chakma in a newsrelease.

“New technologies are churning out massive amounts of data and TD’s generosity demonstrates their confidence that Western’s faculty and students will translate that data into solving highly complex issues facing Canada and the world.”