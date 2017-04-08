Featured
Suzuki honoured to be chosen first overall in OHL priority selection
Ryan Suzuki was selected first overall by the Barrie Colts in the OHL Priority Selection on Friday, April 7, 2017. (Barrie Colts/ Twitter)
CTV London
Published Saturday, April 8, 2017 3:39PM EDT
The London Junior Knights' Ryan Suzuki says he is honoured to be chosen first overall in the Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection.
Suzuki, who will be 16 in May, was chosen by the Barrie Colts.
“It’s an amazing feeling. I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates and being part of a championship team here in Barrie," he said.
The Colts are also excited to have the star forward.
“The opportunity to have the first selection in the OHL Priority Selection is exciting for us,” said Colts GM Jason Ford in a statement. “When you have the ability to add a player of the caliber of Ryan, that makes a big difference to the team going forward. We’re very happy that Ryan chose the OHL and thrilled that he will be a Barrie Colt.”
Suzuki says he’s ready to face his brother, Nick Suzuki, who plays for the Owen Sound Attack.
“It will be fun playing against my brother and the Attack this year.”
The OHL Priority Selection continues all weekend long.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- OPP continue to investigate drowning on Nine Mile River
- Bruce Peninsula OPP find missing senior deceased
- Suzuki honoured to be chosen first overall in OHL priority selection
- Eight-year-old boy dies after canoe capsizes near Bracebridge, Ont., waterfall
- Wynne says New York has dropped proposed Buy American policy