The London Junior Knights' Ryan Suzuki says he is honoured to be chosen first overall in the Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection.

Suzuki, who will be 16 in May, was chosen by the Barrie Colts.

“It’s an amazing feeling. I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates and being part of a championship team here in Barrie," he said.

The Colts are also excited to have the star forward.

“The opportunity to have the first selection in the OHL Priority Selection is exciting for us,” said Colts GM Jason Ford in a statement. “When you have the ability to add a player of the caliber of Ryan, that makes a big difference to the team going forward. We’re very happy that Ryan chose the OHL and thrilled that he will be a Barrie Colt.”

Suzuki says he’s ready to face his brother, Nick Suzuki, who plays for the Owen Sound Attack.

“It will be fun playing against my brother and the Attack this year.”

The OHL Priority Selection continues all weekend long.