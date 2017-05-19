

CTV Windsor





A 39-year-old woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision near Chesley, north of Hanover.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday at Concession 12 and Side Road 25 in Brant Township.

It involved an SUV and a tractor.

According to South Bruce OPP, the driver of the SUV ended up in a London hospital with serious injuries. Her passenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment of less severe injuries.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.