A dramatic scene played out at a London retailer today.

An SUV smashed through the front window of the Skechers store on Wellington Road just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Despite the extensive damage to the building, and the fact that many shoppers were inside, no one sustained any serious injury.

Emergency crews were quick to respond and praised store staff for their quick action and for keeping customers and bystanders safe.