Featured
SUV crashes through front of south London store with shoppers inside
An SUV crashed into the front of a Skechers store on Wellington Road on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
CTV London
Published Saturday, March 11, 2017 6:39PM EST
A dramatic scene played out at a London retailer today.
An SUV smashed through the front window of the Skechers store on Wellington Road just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Despite the extensive damage to the building, and the fact that many shoppers were inside, no one sustained any serious injury.
Emergency crews were quick to respond and praised store staff for their quick action and for keeping customers and bystanders safe.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Sawed-off rifle among the weapons and drugs police seized in London
- Upcoming drug education forum aimed at increasing awareness among parents
- St. Thomas Police officer injured during arrest
- Two pedestrians injured in overnight collision in east London
- London and parts of Middlesex under snow squall watch