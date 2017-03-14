

CTV London





The National Basketball League of Canada has officially lifted the suspensions for two London Lightning players after criminal charges against the pair were dropped.

Marcus Capers and Taylor Black can now return to the court following the dropped charges relating to a December 2016 incident at Joe Kool’s in downtown London.

Th NBL suspended the pair as soon as the charges were laid. They will be eligible to play as soon as they are activated by the London Lightning.

In a statement the league said, “We are pleased for both young men that they no longer face any concerns with the law. Our hope is that this incident will serve as a lesson for all of our players to be aware of their surroundings and make appropriate judgements around the opportunities that celebrity brings with it. We welcome both young men back to the league."