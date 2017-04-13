Featured
Suspected fake money used at St. Marys businesses
Published Thursday, April 13, 2017 10:01AM EDT
Perth County OPP are warning residents about four separate incidents of suspected counterfeit money being used at commercial businesses in the Town of St Marys.
The bank notes seized were all Canadian currency in $100 denominations.
Police say all suspected counterfeit bank notes must be turned over to authorities.Timely reporting helps police and prosecutors identify suspects.
Business owners should be suspicious if these large denomination bills are used for relatively small purchases.
Find out about security features in Canadian and U.S. bank notes and access training and educational materials by visiting the Bank of Canada website at: http://www.bankofcanada.ca/banknotes/counterfeit-prevention/
The Perth County OPP is requesting anyone with information that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 393-6123. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at http://www.pc-crimestoppers.ca/, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
