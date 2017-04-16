Featured
Suspected bank robber arrested shortly after escaping in a taxi
Police cruisers park outside the Scotiabank along Montgomery Road near Wellington in London, Ont, following a robbery on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015. (CTV London)
Colleen MacDonald, CTV London
Published Sunday, April 16, 2017 11:05AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 16, 2017 11:57AM EDT
London Police captured a suspected robber shortly after a mid-day bank robbery in south London.
Officers responded to the Scotiabank at Southdale Road East and Montgomery Road around 12:35 Saturday afternoon. Police say a lone male robber entered the bank and demanded money.
The suspect fled with the cash in a taxi before making an escape on foot. Multiple officers attended the area. The suspect was located nearby and arrested without issue.
No one was injured as a result of the robbery and all of the money was recovered.
