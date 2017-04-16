

Colleen MacDonald, CTV London





London Police captured a suspected robber shortly after a mid-day bank robbery in south London.

Officers responded to the Scotiabank at Southdale Road East and Montgomery Road around 12:35 Saturday afternoon. Police say a lone male robber entered the bank and demanded money.

The suspect fled with the cash in a taxi before making an escape on foot. Multiple officers attended the area. The suspect was located nearby and arrested without issue.

No one was injured as a result of the robbery and all of the money was recovered.