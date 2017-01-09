Featured
Suspect sought in Owen Sound armed robbery
Owen Sound police
Published Monday, January 9, 2017
Owen Sound Police are on the lookout for a male suspect following an armed robbery Sunday evening.
Police say that two men attended an east side apartment building Sunday evening. Once inside a third man came out of the kitchen armed with a knife and ordered to the men to hand over their property. The two men handed over a small amount of valuables before fleeing.
Police say the victims and suspect are known to each other and say there is no danger to the public citing the incident as “isolated.”
Police are urging the suspect to turn himself in and return the stolen property.
