Suspect sought in hit-and-run death of London woman
Brittany Lynn Boyce
CTV London
Published Thursday, November 23, 2017 2:50PM EST
The London police are searching for a suspect wanted in the death of a woman killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday.
Deborah Titus, 64, of London, died after being struck by a vehicle at Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue.
Police say some of her property had been stolen and she was attempting to retrieve it from a vehicle driven by the suspect. A bystander came to her aid, at which point the driver of the vehicle drove away.
Titus was struck and the bystander was dragged a short distance, suffering minor injuries.
Brittany Lynn Boyce, 29, of London, is charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of assault with a weapon. A warrant for her arrest has been issued.