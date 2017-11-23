

CTV London





The London police are searching for a suspect wanted in the death of a woman killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday.

Deborah Titus, 64, of London, died after being struck by a vehicle at Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue.

Police say some of her property had been stolen and she was attempting to retrieve it from a vehicle driven by the suspect. A bystander came to her aid, at which point the driver of the vehicle drove away.

Titus was struck and the bystander was dragged a short distance, suffering minor injuries.

Brittany Lynn Boyce, 29, of London, is charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of assault with a weapon. A warrant for her arrest has been issued.