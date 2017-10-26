

CTV London





A suspect remains at large after a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound.

Police and EMS attended an address at 423 Hamilton Rd in response to a report of a shooting on Wednesday at about 11:30 p.m.

Officers found the injured 19-year-old upon arrival and he was transported to hospital.

CTV News has learned the victim is Devyn Banks, 19, but police have not confirmed his identity.

Late Thursday afternoon, London police said they arrested a suspect in the case.

Adrian Henderson, 18, of no fixed address has been charged with one count of attempted murder.

Henderson is not in custody and a warrant for his arrest has been issued. The gun used in this offence has not been recovered either.

Police are asking that if residents see Henderson, to contact them and do not approach him.

The victim and Henderson were known to each other, say police and the victim was the intended target of the shooting.

Henderson is described as a black man, 20 years old, about 5’8”, with a muscular build and a scar on his left cheek.

He was wearing a red jacket, red pants with white stripes down the legs and the AC Milan soccer club logo near the right front pocket, and red shoes.

He was last seen in the area of Hamilton Road and Adelaide Street North.

A second male arrested Thursday morning has been released unconditionally.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.